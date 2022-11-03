Watch Now
Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School

Posted at 2:00 PM, Nov 03, 2022
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.

According to school and police officials, West High School officials were made aware of a possible threat toward the school which was to occur on Friday, Nov. 4.

School officials and police investigated and determined the threat to not be credible.

West High School will operate as normal on Friday, school officials said on the Billings Public Schools Facebook page.

