Billings police investigate possible threat at West High School

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department and school district officials on Thursday investigated a possible threat against West High School.
According to school and police officials, West High School officials were made aware of a possible threat toward the school which was to occur on Friday, Nov. 4.
School officials and police investigated and determined the threat to not be credible.
West High School will operate as normal on Friday, school officials said on the Billings Public Schools Facebook page.
22-77613 West HS threat. School Officials and BPD Ofcs were made aware of a possible threat @ West High for 11/4. Investigation has taken place by BPD & @ this time the threat does not appear to be credible. SD2 Officials/BPD will continue to monitor the situation.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) November 3, 2022
-Lt. Lennick