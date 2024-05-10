Watch Now
Billings police investigate downtown shooting

DianneParker/MTN News
Police investigate the scene of a downtown Billings shooting Friday morning.
Posted at 8:02 AM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 10:07:06-04

BILLINGS - Billings police officers are investigating a downtown shooting Friday morning.

According to a post on social media, an adult male shot himself "during an investigation." The incident happened near the intersection of Sixth Avenue North and North 29th Street.

"Officers rendered immediate care and subject transported to hospital with serious injuries," police said on social media.

Traffic has been delayed on Sixth Avenue North between North 27th Street and North 30th Street, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Billings police and first responders at the scene of a downtown shooting Friday morning.

