BILLINGS— If you heard police sirens near MetraPark this week, it was likely not an arrest, but biennial training for the Billings Police Department.

The Billings Police Department has been training since Sunday, and Sgt. Jeff Stovall says they plan to conclude Saturday.

Watch to see the police training:

Billings Police Department conducts biennial training at MetraPark

The training is called Police Vehicle Operations Course, or PVOC, which teaches officers how to pursue vehicles and drive safely.

“Traffic safety, you know, it's really important, especially in the city of Billings, with as many cars as we have, as many main (arterials) and streets that we have,” Stovall said.

The training serves to keep the public and officers safe.

“It's really important that we have officers that are trained how to drive safely, how to respond to calls safely when the emergency response is required. So very important that we protect not only the general public but ourselves,” Stovall said.

Stovall plans to train every officer in the patrol division before the week ends.