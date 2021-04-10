Billings police close road to investigate motorcycle crash

Billings police have closed off a section of Grand Avenue at the intersection of 32nd Street West to investigate a motorcycle crash.
The closure started at 8:30 p.m. and will last about four to five hours, police said in a tweet.
It wasn't immediately clear whether the crash involved injuries or other vehicles.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Grand Ave at 32 nd West will be closed at 8;30 pm for approximately 4-5 hours due to Motorcycle accident (case 21-24826)— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) April 10, 2021
Use alternative route until further notice.
