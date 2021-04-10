Watch
Billings police close road to investigate motorcycle crash

Posted at 9:35 PM, Apr 09, 2021
Billings police have closed off a section of Grand Avenue at the intersection of 32nd Street West to investigate a motorcycle crash.

The closure started at 8:30 p.m. and will last about four to five hours, police said in a tweet.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the crash involved injuries or other vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

