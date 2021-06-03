Watch
Billings police ask public for help locating missing person

Courtesy Billings Police Department
David Dauenhauer
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jun 03, 2021
BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing person.

David Dauenhauer is a 62-year-old white male. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 177 pounds.

David walked away from the hospital on Wednesday and is considered endangered because of life-threatening medical conditions, police said in a press release.

David was seen wearing blue pajama pants and a dark long sleeve button-up shirt. He also wears glasses and has a red walker to assist him.

If located contact the Billings Police Department at 657-8200

