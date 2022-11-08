Watch Now
Billings police activate Slick Streets Policy

BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department activated its Slick Streets Policy as a result of the hazardous driving conditions Tuesday morning.

The policy means officers will only respond to accidents with injuries, drunken drivers, or incidents blocking traffic.

The department suggests anyone involved in any other type of traffic incident clear the roadway and if appropriate exchange information.

