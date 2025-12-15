Billings plans January water shut-offs for 300 customers, starting with the largest balances

BILLINGS, MT — The City of Billings will shut off water service for approximately 300 customers who have the largest outstanding balances on Jan. 12, according to city officials.

City administrators said Monday they may not have enough staff to complete all the shut-offs in a single day.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski announced that consultant S.L. Serco will return to review the entire water department system. The company previously overhauled the city's water department software.

"The contract should run four to six months, costing $7,000 a month," Kukulski said.

City moving forward on identifying incorrect water bills throughout Billings

The comprehensive review will examine the water system "from the meter to the cash at the door," according to Kukulski.

Water customers may also see the implementation of an automated phone system designed to notify them of delinquent accounts. City officials say current staff is spending excessive time with customers who want to review charges dating back to last summer.

Customers who have established payment plans will not face water shut-offs, but late fees will continue to accumulate on their bills.

