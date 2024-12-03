Billings pizzerias battle for a slice of glory at the second Pizza Palooza

BILLINGS — A chilly day didn’t stop pizza lovers from gathering at the Billings Depot on Sunday for the second annual Pizza Palooza, a celebration of the Magic City’s finest pizzerias.

The event brought together seven local pizza places all vying for the title of Best Pizza in Billings: Pie Guys Pizzeria, Jet's Pizza, Diamond X Beer Co., Granite Peak Distributing, Village Inn Pizza, Hooligan's Sports Bar and Six Gun Pizza from Forsyth.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The event required tickets upon entry. Those under 12 could eat for free.

“It's not just a competition. It's also networking, getting to meet other restaurants, other pizza places, and share ideas," said Sean O'Daniel, the founder of Magic City's Best, a nonprofit organization that puts on food competitions throughout the year.

O'Daniel created the competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help restaurants through a tough economic time.



"The restaurants were struggling a little bit, so I wanted to help them out a little bit, and I like to eat, so we started getting food to go,” said O'Daniel. “They were like, 'Let's make this into something,' and while supporting the restaurants as well, we can feed our stomachs, too.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Jet's Pizza chef checks on a fresh pie.

This year’s Pizza Palooza featured a mix of new faces and old favorites, including Pie Guys, last year’s winner, and Village Inn, a longtime local staple.

“It's Pizza Palooza, and we have pizza, and what would Pizza Palooza be without Village Inn Pizza," said Village Inn Pizza chefs Emily and Allison Schuster. “Everybody just knows exactly what they want when they come to our table. They're like, 'I want the Marshall. I want the special. I know what you have. I know what I want.'”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Emily and Allison Schuster, long-time pizza chefs at Village Inn.

Event-goers had the opportunity to sample pizzas and rate them based on three criteria: execution, appearance, and taste, known as the EAT scale. Official judges were also brought in for a blind taste-test and rating. The panel included a mix of opinions, from local chefs to self-proclaimed pizza lovers, to chime in on what makes Billings's best slice.

“I look at execution. When I look at a pizza and I think, 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be, is it that? Is it a barbecue pizza? Is it a regular pizza?'” said Stephan Hindman, owner and founder of Stacked, A Montana Grill. "You can't beat a great pepperoni pizza or cheese pizza, but you also can't beat something that's big and bold.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The judges were in a separate room from the main event and blind-tasted all of the pizzas. They ranked each slice on a scale from one through five.

“It's what's complementary to the pizza itself. Is the dough cooked well? The toppings, where they should be? Is the base good?” added judge Alexander Clark. “I'm originally from New York and was born and raised. I think I came here with the idea that Montana couldn't have good pizza, and over the years, I've learned that there are plenty of good pies here.”

The competition brought out some friendly rivalry, with chefs from each pizzeria showcasing their unique styles. For some, like the owner of Pie Guys Evan Joda, it all starts with the basics.

"I've got a now 13-year-old sourdough starter that I use. It's our yeast, basically, and it starts with the dough and then quality toppings on top of that,” said Joda.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Pie Guys owner Evan Joda and kitchen supervisor at Hooligan's Mike Walters welcomed the friendly competition.

While the judges were looking for perfection in every slice, many participants agreed that there’s one secret ingredient that can’t be measured—love.

“Love. Heart and soul,” said the Schusters. "You just got to love what you do, and then it's going to come out perfect every time. You got to think what would people like, what would you eat? Yeah, that's how I make my pizzas."

Though the competition was fierce, the event emphasized the camaraderie and craftsmanship of Billings’ local pizza scene.

"There's a lot of new places popping up. It's cool," said Mike Walters, the kitchen supervisor at Hooligan's. "We didn't place, but we were here, so that's winning."

“The best thing about it is that it is people from Billings working on their pizzas, and I know they're working their craft as hard as I work mine. It's not an easy job," said Hindman.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Chef with Six Gun Pizza makes a barbecue pizza.

Village Inn won this year's Judges Choice and Six Gun Pizza was the People's Choice winner, but all involved walked away winners in their own right, sharing their passion for one of the world’s favorite foods.