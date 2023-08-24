Billings pet shop closes, auctions inventory to help senior dogs

BILLINGS — After 16 years operating in Billings, Lovable Pets is closing its doors.

"We started out as a very small bakery. All we did was sell these little bakery treats around the corner over here. Just a tiny place where people could come in and spoil their dog," said Lovable Pets owner Jeremy Hansen on Wednesday.

That small bakery blossomed into a full-fledged pet store that offered premium dog food, treats and toys, along with dog washing stations and grooming. And eventually two locations in Billings.

"We were able to build this good-sized small business and we were able to double it," added Hansen

Like many businesses, the rising popularity of online shopping took its toll. And so did the addition of a big chain store in Billings, PetCo.

"We got into more of the natural grocer’s type of business, so we’re all-natural dog food. We built special diets for your dog, for raw diet if your dog is having health issues...A lot of this raw diet and natural pet food went everywhere, it went global because people wanted it, which is a good thing. People want really healthy dogs and pets... But we weren’t unique anymore and we got concreted into these expensive rents and we couldn’t make that change to be able to survive in Billings, Montana," Hansen added.

After months of trying to make the business work, Hansen is calling it quits. Hansen’s love for animals was surpassed only by their love to do right by their customers and employees.

"Lovable Pets wanted to try to always do right by not only its customers but its employees. So, we offered retirement plans, through 401ks, and we also offered health insurance. We tried to take care of our family," Hansen said.

Eventually the costs to operate were too much.

"We were losing quite a bit of money. We were losing about three to four thousand a month, just in these last three to four months and that depleted my savings really quick. To the point where I actually had to get out a loan to pay my employees. That was kind of the deal breaker. You just can’t survive that way very long, especially when you can’t make changes," Hansen added.

Hansen is now getting rid of all of the equipment and merchandise that once filled his two Billings stores and he’s doing it in a unique way.

Lovable Pets is auctioning off all merchandise, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Pooch’z B&B, a home for senior dogs.

"This is the kindest gesture that we’ve ever received and for Jeremy and Ellie (Jeremy's wife) to say that all the proceeds are going to Pooch’z B&B, I was so overwhelmed. It just shows the love and compassion that they have for senior dogs and that they believe in us," said Executive Director of Pooch'z B&B Marge Hall on Wednesday.

A chance to do right by their customers and their favorite charity, one more time.

"I’m just hoping that this is that big push of donation that will be like 'wow, if they can do it going out of business and they’re doing a big start over financially, well I could do my part',” Hansen said.