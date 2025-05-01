Billings Parks and Rec holds annual Arbor Day ceremony

BILLINGS — Billings Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Arbor Day ceremony at South Park Thursday, and members of the community gathered to plant a new oak tree.

“A new beginning, and with this tree being planted, that’s what I hope to see – growth,” Tristen Belgarde of Western Native Voice said Thursday.

Just last year, a severe thunderstorm swept through Billings, uprooting a significant number of trees, including three in South Park.

“We lost a big old ash tree, so now we’re putting in a big bur oak, and it gets old and beautiful and will help shade the park,” Parks Forestry and Natural Resources Supervisor Nick Miller said.

This new oak tree was planted in the exact spot where an old tree was removed, a planting that should last generations.

“That’s one of the things that make them really special for me. I’m planting a tree for the future of Billings,” Miller added.

The benefits of trees are numerous, ranging from providing shade to aiding stormwater management. Plus, Miller said there is an undeniable comfort sitting next to a tree.

“It’s why we should have trees everywhere in Billings – not only for air quality and water sequestration but also for people’s mental and physical well-being,” Miller said.

Before the tree ceremony, over 400 fourth-grade students from all over Billings came to South Park. Eighteen stations were set up for the students to explore and learn about the environment.

Students engaged with local and regional professionals and learned about soil science, tree identification and wildlife education.

“An event like this has so much meaning behind it for the community, for the parks department and for the kids,” said Miller.

The learning experience was also valuable to teachers like Katie Hanson.

“They did a really nice job of keeping them entertained and engaging them in all sorts of activities, and it was great,” Hanson said.