Billings Parks and Rec completes new Skypoint sails installation

BILLINGS — Billings Parks and Rec recently completed the installation of new sails on Skypoint following week-long road closures at the intersection of 2nd Ave. N. and Broadway.

The downtown Skypoint is arguably one of the most recognizable landmarks in Billings.

“Everybody knows, when you say Skypoint, people know right where you're talking," said Parks and Recreation director Mike Pigg. “The original thought was to bring the attention to the center of town, to really highlight that and make it a gathering point.”

First installed in 2002, the sculpture is now worn after twenty years of facing the elements. The renovation project has been in the works for some time. Last year, therenovation plans included a new paint job, sails, and light installation. The new sails were fabricated last winter and the structure was sanded and painted this spring. The new sails are designed to help to better repel water off to prevent freezing in the winter and icicles from falling.

“This one actually has a coating on it that stops the solar degradation, and so it should last even longer. We get 20 years out of the last ones, hopefully we'll get 30 out of these ones," said Pig.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Skypoint was first installed in 2002. The old sails were worn and contained holes.

The $140,000 project was managed by the Parks and Recreation Department but paid for through the Downtown Billings Association, DBA, budget.

"It didn't come out of parks budget, it came out of their budget. Then of course, they donate the money to the city and we then utilize it to do the project,” said Pigg.

The new additions were finished just in time for Saturday's farmer's market and welcomed by those in attendance.

“It's a great place where people can just say, we've got the farmer market at Sky Point, we're doing the holiday parade underneath the Sky Point area," said market-goer Colin Welsh. "I think it just is a good place of character in our town.”

“I think Sky Point is a beautiful landmark for downtown. I think it represents a place to gather," remarked Brynda Larsen, another attendee.

However, the landmark has been a topic of debate for some in town regarding the use of taxpayer money to fund such projects.

“Some people don't like it. I think you're using taxpayer dollars to fund something like this. It's just maybe not a necessity,” said Pigg.

While conversations have been sparked surrounding funding public spaces, especially after last year's failed $143 million parks bond, the department and others who utilize parks argue the benefits of having them in the community.

“As an elementary school teacher, I think it's a need for kids to have a place to go and just be kids and be safe and have an area where they can grow up and create memories," said Welsh. “I can understand why people would be hesitant to vote for a bond for parks. Just taxes are high and people don't wanna see them raise, but I definitely think the upkeep of parks is needed.”

Isabel Spartz/MTN News There are plenty of public parks in Billings that the Parks and Rec Department help maintain.

Despite challenges, the Parks department remains committed to improvements around Billings, including replacing Sacagawea Park's playground, and sidewalk projects at Centennial Park and Central Park. Their next areas of focus are refinishing the basketball and tennis courts at North Park, adding pickleball courts, and removing the perimeter fence.

“I feel like there's always an argument whenever it comes to tax dollars for the good or for the bad, and ultimately, from my experience, when I come to a park, there's nothing bad about coming to a park. There's only good energy positive for the community because of the space that it creates an opportunity for people to be happy, experience a good time, and relieve stress,” expressed resident Alvis Dowiels.

Dowiels, along with his friends Austin Allery and Pius Takes Horse, were all playing basketball at North Park on Saturday. They were all excited about the new court improvements and shared their appreciation for parks around town.

“We were all just talking about a place to go and what better place to go than a park? To just have some fun, spend some energy, and just have a great time,” said Takes Horse. "We love unity. We love to have that social gathering and feel welcomed."

“It needs a little bit updating, but it's being used for great things still to be able to bring each other together," said Allery. “Money can't buy that. You can't buy people's time. A little bit of money towards something so great that has endless ripples is amazing, and so, it's definitely worth it."

The three want to see more attempts at enhancing public spaces throughout the city, fostering a sense of community and connection.

“If anything, our tax dollars need to go to situations that create events like this. It doesn't necessarily have to be a park. It could be any setting, but as long as it creates this type of unity, then I'm all for it," said resident Alvis Dowiels.

As the department works towards more improvements in Billings, the completed renovations on Skypoint help make it stand as a testament to the ongoing efforts to improve our public spaces.

“We don't charge anything to go to a park, just come and enjoy. Billings has beautiful parks," said Pigg