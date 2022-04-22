Billings parents struggling with national baby formula shortage

BILLINGS — A baby-formula shortage is causing problems for parents in Billings, who are struggling to find enough to feed their infants.

"I think feeding your baby can be a stressful experience, and this doesn’t help,” said Billings mom Dana Andersson this week.

Andersson was buying formula for her 8-month-year old daughter, Prudence, through an Amazon subscription. The product, however, suddenly went out of stock.

“I spent a little bit of time driving around town looking for our formula and yeah, it’s not on the shelves,” Andersson said.

Even when it is on store shelves, purchases are limited.

“What we’re hearing from the community is if you walk into the corporations, you’re being limited to one or two cans at a time,” said Kyle Austin, the owner of Pharm 406 in Billings, which special orders baby formula to sell on its shelves.

He says one of his suppliers is completely out. The shortage extends far beyond Billings.

“The baby formula shortage started probably a couple years ago,” said Dr. Jeff Golini, owner of All American Pharmaceutical in the Heights.

He counted multiple reasons for the shortage:

“There’s only a few large drug companies, which I call them, that manufacture, and they’re claiming they don’t have enough product to sell,” Golini said.

One of those companies- Abbott- recently had its formula recalled after an infant died.

There are also supply chain issues and a worker shortage.

“As demand for USA products grow overseas, companies in the USA want to sell it all over there and then they don’t have enough for our domestic market, and what they have left, supply and demand, price goes up,” Golini said.

Back in the early 2000s, All American Pharmaceutical actually wanted to manufacture its own baby formula.

However, the Montana company hit a roadblock.

“To sell it we had to do a very expensive, probably a $2 million study,” Golini said.

That FDA study required 1,000 moms with newborns to be studied, something that wasn’t feasible for the company.

Now, mothers like Andersson are left in the lurch.

“I don’t know, I guess the next step is to call the pediatrician and see what they think,” Andersson said.

Austin at Pharm 406 says they can special order formula from a medical supplier if parents are out of luck in their search.