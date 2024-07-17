Billings Par 3 golf course remains open despite damage from drunk driver

BILLINGS - The Billings Par 3 golf course remained open Tuesday despite suffering damage from a drunk driver who crashed through the fence on Central Avenue and drove around the course Monday night.

The driver ended up in the course parking lot, leaving their vehicle there and fleeing the scene on foot. Billings Police have not been able to locate the driver.

MTN News

For golfers like Frank Cary, the destroyed fence was a new hazard greeting them on the back nine Tuesday.

"Yeah, they really did a number on it," Cary said. "Probably did a number on their car too."

Cary said that seeing the fence, which was basically flattened into the ground, was a shock.

"I've never seen anything like that out here before," Cary said. "I'm glad everyone is okay."

MTN News

It wasn't just golfers affected by the damage. When Par 3 golf pro Matt Stricker first heard the news Monday night, he began fearing the worst.

"As I was driving over I just thought, 'Where are we? Are we closed? Are we going to be able to reopen?'" Stricker said.

Stricker's concerns were valid. The driver entered through the damaged fence driving around the back nine and damaging several greens and tee boxes. There were noticeable tire marks still on much of the course Tuesday afternoon, including a clear path along the fence lining 19th Street West.

"Heck of a ride it looks like, but it's tough to see," Stricker said. "We're mid-season, so any damage that's out there now is hard to fix."

MTN News

Stricker said the incident comes at the worst time of year — during the busy summer months — and that the grounds crews immediately got to work so that women's league play could be held as scheduled Tuesday morning.

"Incredible job by those guys," Stricker said. "They work so hard. It's their baby and they take it personally when something like this happens."

While the damage was still noticeable Tuesday, for the most part, things were back in full swing much to the delight of golfers like Cary.

"I've golfed here for quite a few years and the grounds crew here is spectacularly good," Cary said. "I wasn't even able to notice the damage and I'm happy we could still play."