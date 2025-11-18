Billings nonprofit selling Christmas trees to raise money for addiction recovery

BILLINGS — Christmas tree sales at two spots in Billings are about more than just holiday decorations. They’re helping people rebuild their lives through recovery.

Billings Adult and Teen Challenge program received a delivery of 800 Christmas trees Monday, marking the start of its fifth annual fundraising effort that supports people working through addiction recovery.

“We're going to start selling Christmas trees to raise funds for our ministry,” Billings Adult and Teen Challenge director Ryan Clubb said Monday.

The program makes a difference year-round for people in recovery, but the Christmas tree sales at Faith Chapel at 517 Shiloh Road and a lot at the corner of 24th Street West and Lewis Avenue provide both work experience and crucial funding.

Participants in the recovery program work alongside staff at the tree lot, giving them opportunities to share their stories and connect with the community.

Jed Fulbright has been in the program for 11 months after struggling with addiction for a decade.

“My life went off the rails for about 10 years, and I ended up... I ended up kind of wrecking it far enough that I ended up here,” Fulbright said. “Once I finally came here, I decided the fight was over by then. I was ready to do something and get some change in my life. Get back on track.”

Clubb has incorporated work experience into the recovery program, allowing participants to develop skills while contributing to the organization’s mission.

“The guys that are in the program will be working the tree lots with our staff. And so, we have the opportunity, they often get to share their stories and try to encourage people, you know, with Adult and Teen Challenge,” Clubb said.

The tree sales provide the not-for-profit program with essential funding. Last year, the organization raised close to $50,000 through its tree lots.

“It's a tremendous help for us at the end of the year, going into the beginning of next year so we can get 2026 and the following year off to a good start,” Clubb said.

The Christmas trees will go on sale Nov. 22 at both locations.

“The community has been great. More and more people are starting to hear about our tree lots,” Clubb said.

For Fulbright, the opportunity to connect with customers brings personal fulfillment.

“There's going to be people that have come through there with no joy and no hope, and if you've got enough of it in you, it just wells out. And I want to spread some of that out of there,” Fulbright said.