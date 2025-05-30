Billings nonprofit asks for help identifying suspects after fence destruction

Western Native Voice, a Billings nonprofit, is asking the community for help identifying the suspects who recently destroyed their fence.

Three weeks ago, video surveillance captured a group of people who had damaged most of the fence bordering the organization’s property at 80 25th St. W.

Watch the nonprofit ask for the community's help:

This is not the first time vandalism has occurred on the property. According to Executive Director Ronnie Jo Horse, the group has been gathering in the nearby parking lot for months.

“I would say it started a few months ago. We noticed half of the fence was down and a large group of kids that parked in the parking lot next to us,” she said.

The fence has not been there long. The group built the $15,000 fence last year.

The barrier was meant to keep trash from blowing onto the property, but now the organization is choosing to take the entire fence down and invest in more security cameras.

Western Native Voice Surveillance camera captures fence damage

“It’s just kind of like a shield that we have. But yeah, kind of just disheartening to see,” Horse said.

The nonprofit is encouraging anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

“I know that there's faces showing in the video,” Horse said, “so, if anyone can help, that would be really great to contact the police department.”

If you know any details, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (406)245-6660.