Billings' new tortilleria brings a fresh taste of Mexico to Montana

BILLINGS — A new tortilla shop is bringing the warmth of Mexico to Billings and holds cultural significance for the owners.

Colima Tortilleria, located at 2212 Grant Road, sells fresh corn and flour tortillas by the pound each morning. They are made with a large tortilla-making machine shipped directly from Mexico, which pushes out 2,800 tortillas an hour.

“People say they feel excited when they come here and see the machine and say, like, 'Wow, that's a really fresh tortilla,'" said owner Rubi Murillo.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Three people total operate the tortilla machine each morning.

The process begins each day at 9 a.m. before the doors open at 11 a.m. to prepare the masa, or dough, and run the oven-like machine. Though they currently rotate between corn and flour tortillas daily, the plan is to eventually offer both all day. Customers can also enjoy tacos and snacks made with the tortillas on-site. Corn tortillas are made in a six-inch and four-inch size for tacos, while flour tortillas come in 6, 10, and 12-inch sizes. Most days, they sell out before closing.

The venture is new for Murillo, who said she did not learn to make tortillas until the equipment arrived.

"We start making the masa and we start making a process (...) to make the quality tortillas," said Murillo. “It's hard work because you have to use the machine, you have to check the temperature (to) make the tortillas, because it's not the same when you make corn or flour."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The tortillas are pressed through at the top and then slowly make their way through the oven on a conveyor belt.

The tortilleria, which opened its doors at the end of April, is the latest venture for Murillo and her husband, Miguel, who are known for their other businesses: Fiesta Mexicana, Camachos Tacos, and Colima de Mis Amores, a Mexican store and bakery just next door to the tortilleria. The store sells various snacks, meals, clothing, and other goods not commonly found in the U.S.

“At the beginning, when I started to open the store, is because I (missed) home," said Murillo.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The tortilleria is located just a door-down from their Mexican store Colima de Mis Amores at 2212 Grant Road.

Murillo wanted to open the tortilleria to bring an authentic and fresh taste to Billings, and the plan came to fruition sooner than expected.

"I haven't seen these tortillerias here in Billings, so I was thinking, 'Why not bring the machine?'" said Murillo. "It's not the same when you go to the store and buy frozen tortillas."

The business has also helped fill a gap in their hearts, serving as a reminder of home. Murillo, who moved from Colima, Mexico, to the U.S. 10 years ago, remembers her own childhood trips to the local tortilleria.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Rubi Murillo collected the tortillas out of the machine after they have finished cooking.

“In Mexico, every day you go to buy tortillas from the tortilleria, come back to home and start eating like the dishes that you have with the fresh tortillas,” said Murillo. “That brings me memories when I was at home and my mom sent me, ‘Go for the tortillas! Bring the tortillas back!'"

Her mother, Natalia Ramirez, moved to the U.S. just last year and now works alongside her daughter in the kitchen.

"In Mexico, there’s a lot of tortillerias, but here is the only one. It's a novelty here because people can take them warm, freshly made," Ramirez said in Spanish.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Rubi Murillo and her mother, Natalia Ramirez, stand next to their tortilla machine.

The tortilleria represents a dream fulfilled that ties two cultures together for Ramirez and her daughter. Helping launch the venture has been deeply emotional for her.

"I’m very proud of her," said Ramirez. "Because she is a very hard-working person, very smart, has a lot of vision for business. She has always been a fighter."



For the mother-daughter duo, these tortillas are a connection to home and a way to share the richness of Mexican culture with their Montana community.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News Thousands of tortillas are made fresh each morning.

"Right now, it's up and down in a lot of businesses, so I'm really appreciative because it's been good,” said Murillo.

Colima Tortilleria is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.