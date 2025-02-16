Billings' new nightclub sets to open with a focus on safety and fun

BILLINGS — Billings is about to get a new spot to dance the night away.

Club Lux, the city’s latest nightclub, is set to open its doors next Thursday, Feb. 20, in the former Loft nightclub located at 1123 First Avenue N. Founder and owner Connor Lorenz is bringing a fresh approach to the local nightlife scene, with an emphasis on both fun and above all, safety.

The 27-year-old is no stranger to the events scene. He is most known for organizing MetraPark's annual Halloween party, Purgatory. Now, his newest business venture will be a permanent offering to the community.

“I actually got into concerts and events about 10 years ago," said Lorenz. "Quite literally, I would say since the beginning, I've always wanted a venue or a club of my own.”

Lorenz wanted to start his own venue after noticing a lack of dance floors in Billings, but he also noted the negative stigma around the current nightlife scene and wanted to change that.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The space is undergoing its final touches before the grand opening on Feb. 20.

"I kind of felt like I had the opportunity to finally fill my place in entertainment here in Billings and provide what I think is what Billings needs," said Lorenz.

He purchased the building in May 2024, and with it, the adjoining Wild Willy's Casino, which will be rebranded as Casino X. The nightclub's interior will largely resemble its predecessor, with the same layout featuring a dance floor, a "quiet bar" area, and the casino at the back. The club will feature Top 40 hits and hip-hop music, with a rotating list of DJs performing each night.

Taking inspiration from the Pub Station and other nightclubs across the country and internationally, Lorenz is putting his biggest emphasis on safety.



“We're spending a lot on extra security and safety protocols and whatnot, but for me, I think that that helps me reinforce to the community that we're doing our part, and we're doing a lot of what these other spots have refused to do over the past five, ten years," said Lorenz.

The multiple key safety measures in place include metal detectors, increased lighting in the parking lot, multiple security guards, and I.D. scanners. The club will enforce a strict 21-plus age policy. Additionally, the old I.D. scanner database from The Loft will be carried over—any individuals who were banned from the old location for fighting will still be banned from this one, with a zero-tolerance policy for violence.

Isabel Spartz/MTN News The new sign for Club Lux and Casino X. The building at 1123 First Avenue N. was once formerly know as dancing spot The Loft.

“All 250, 300 people that were banned from The Loft for fighting previously are also banned day one at Club Lux for fighting, and we're doing a no drama, no fighting policy," said Lorenz. "We're looking for people to come in that are here to have fun and not ruin other people's nights.”

In addition to the $10 cover charge, Lorenz is enforcing a strict dress code, promoting a dress-to-impress atmosphere. The policy prohibits ripped or baggy clothing and encourages guests to put effort into their appearance. Lorenz believes that when people take the time to get ready, they are more likely to enjoy the experience and steer away from starting violence.

"If you have to go out, pick out an outfit, get ready, I feel like folks have a lot more incentive to want to stay and enjoy their night and do the right thing and have fun," said Lorenz.

The addition Lorenz hopes will help the most for safety is an off-duty Billings Police Department officer will be on-site each night the club is open, an example he wants to set for other similar venues around town.



Isabel Spartz/MTN News A disco ball sits in the middle of the dance floor.

“I want to embrace that relationship and let the public know that I feel like this becomes a safer environment when we do have the help of BPD behind us,” said Lorenz.

The relationship with BPD has worked in the past for several other casino and bar owners. In 2021, Shooters Bar, Grill, & Casino saw 152 calls for service to their location, but after working with the department on increased safety measures, the bar saw fewer calls in the first five months of the year at only 14 calls.



“Everybody should prioritize safety and security. It's no secret that that's a big concern of a lot of people in Billings right now," said Lorenz.

Club Lux has taken over the former Loft Dance Club, a place that was seen as a safe haven for LGBTQ+ members for over 26 years before its closure. While Club Lux is rebranding its image, the focus on an inclusive space has not changed.

“I've actually had a few leaders in the LGBTQ community reach out to me kind of with concerns regarding my direction of the venue, 'Are we welcome here? Does our community still have a safe place?' And for me, I've offered nothing but reassurance in the sense that everybody is welcome here," said Lorenz. "I think that The Loft did a pretty dang good job at making this a safe place for everyone, and so I really take pride in being able to continue that legacy in a sense of safety and security."

Isabel Spartz/MTN News There are still several touches of the building's former identity.

As the club prepares for its opening next week, Lorenz is optimistic that Club Lux will help change the nightlife landscape in Billings and set the standards high as the newest place to let loose for all, without any worries.

“This is something that I've kind of dreamed of my whole life," said Lorenz. “This is us trying to provide that safe, secure experience for everybody, and I think that the sooner that Billings gets behind that, the sooner that Billings will finally have a safe and healthy establishment to look forward to on the weekends."

Club Lux will officially open its doors on Thursday, Feb. 20, and will operate from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Casino X will open this Sunday, Feb. 16, and will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.