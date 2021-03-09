Billings native group holds luncheon honoring International Women's Day

BILLINGS — The Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center held a luncheon Monday in recognition of International Women's Day.

The event included five guest speakers, brief self-defense portrayals and a fashion show.

The speakers were composed of indigenous women who spoke of the women who empowered them and about the ongoing battle to empower and inspire all women.

The event was held to help further evolve the role of women in native culture and to honor "The sacredness of women".

Watch the full program below: