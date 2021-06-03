Billings names new fire chief

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department has a new chief with a long history of service to the community.

City Administrator Chris Kukulski announced Thursday Senior Assistant Fire Chief Pepper Valdez will move to chief at the end of the month.

Valdez will replace current Chief Bill Rash, who is retiring.

“Pepper’s people-focused leadership approach and experience for the past 22 years with Billings Fire Department make him an ideal fit as the City’s next Fire Chief,” said Kukulski. “Under his leadership, I look forward to seeing our Fire department team continue to excel in providing excellent service to our community.”

Valdez began his service with the BFD in 1999. He currently oversees and manages the operations of the fire departments prevention, support staff and 911 communications center.

Valdez says he is ready for the challenge.

"I'm excited. I'm humbled and honored to be able to lead this talented organization, this is home for me," said Valdez. "This is my community and I think the city of Billings deserves the best. And I think we can provide that forum, and I think we can also raise that level of service we can always tweak and get better."

