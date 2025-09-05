The Billings Mustangs still have a shot to make the Pioneer League playoffs.

The players have been staying in at homes of families in Billings.

Watch Mustangs host family story here:

Billings Mustangs focus on baseball with help of host families

Mustangs pitcher Justin Fuson recently listened to the same song over and over as he prepared for a game at Deer Park.

“'The Chain' by Fleetwood Mac,” Fuson said.

It's his way of staying focused during warmups, which showed last week when he pitched seven innings, giving up one run in a 2-1 win over Ogden and getting a ground ball for a double play to end the threat in the third inning.

“It's huge when your middle guys are able to turn those double plays,” Fuson said.

And in the stands watching closely are Mark and Suzie Wollenberg, who have opened their home to Fuson for part of last season and all of this season.

“They're like my second parents, you know, while I'm here, so it's really cool,” Fuson said.

“You feel like their parents,” said Suzie Wollenberg. “You do really actually kind of feel like their second parents. So yeah, you definitely want to support them.”

The Mustangs have 19 host families for 28 players.

The host families receive season tickets to all the games.

For the players, it's nice to have somebody rooting for them during the games, and also it's great after the games when they go home.

“It's pretty awesome seeing them there and knowing they're going to be here,” said Dylan Morrill, another Mustangs pitcher. “Not many host families go to every game.”

Morrill recently joined the Mustangs and was at the game on Sunday for Fan and Host Family Appreciation Day.

“I love sharing my love and thanks to all the host families,” Morrill said. “Our success as a team and as a club relies on them. Just make it easier for us, and they're a big part of the team's success.”

“I have this thread and stuff and basically through YouTube and things like that, I learned how to tie,” said Fuson.

And at home in the Wollenbergs' basement, Fuson works on tying flies.

“You’ve got to have a hobby or else you would kind of go crazy here,” Fuson said.

Mark Wollenberg says baseball will help the players with anything they want to do in life.

“Definitely because there's a structure,” Mark said. “And you have a routine that you're doing all the time and you're always striving to do the best you can do. And I think that carries on beyond the baseball.”

This host family loves baseball.

Suzie’s uncle was American Legion coach Ed Baine, whose statue is outside Dehler Park, and Mark played high school and junior college baseball.

They understand the business of baseball and have hosted 10 players in two years.

“All the players that we have had have been awesome,” said Suzie.

“It's a blessing,” Morrill said. “It's very cool to be out here and just travel the country.”