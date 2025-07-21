Billings motorcyclist killed in crash on Highway 212 near Roberts

ROBERTS - A Billings woman was killed Sunday when her motorcycle was struck by a vehicle after the vehicle struck a deer.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal accident happened on Highway 212 near Roberts on Sunday shortly after 2 p.m.

The 51-year-old woman was riding a Harley-Davidson when a Toyota 4Runner traveling in the opposite direction struck a deer in the road. The collision with the deer caused the airbags in the Toyota to deploy, and the vehicle then went into the oncoming lane and hit the motorcycle head-on, the patrol reports.

The woman was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

The patrol identified the driver of the Toyota as a 68-year-old Billings woman who was taken to Billings Clinic but did not suffer any serious injuries.