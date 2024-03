BILLINGS - A motorcyclist was killed and another injured in a crash early Sunday.

The crash involving two motorcycles was reported shortly after 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Broadwater Avenue, police said on social media.

One of the riders was deceased when officers and emergency responders arrived, while the other rider suffered minor injuries and was transported to a Billings hospital.

Both east and westbound lanes of Broadwater Avenue near the crash scene were closed during the investigation.