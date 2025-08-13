Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings motorcyclist killed in highway crash

BILINGS - A 45-year-old Billings man was killed Monday while riding a motorcycle on US Highway 87 E.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was riding a Harley-Davidson FLHX westbound on the highway at mile marker 6 when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, went off the highway and rolled into a ravine.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:30 p.m. The patrol said alcohol and speed are suspected factors in the crash.

