Billings MetraPark Expo Center bustles with weekend Christmas antique market

BILLINGS — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Billings MetraPark's Expo Center as vendors geared up for this weekend's Rescued and Reclaimed Christmas Vintage and Handmade Market.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, some familiar faces, as well as not-so-familiar ones, who traveled from across the region to showcase their goods.

Chuck Gameon, founder of Game On Repurposing, came from Choteau to attend.

"Repurposing is what really started me down this path. My wife and I have always been into antiques. And actually I started refinishing antiques when I was in junior high, when I was about 13, 12, 13 years old," said Gameon Friday.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Chuck Gameon of Game On Repurposing

He was just one of over 120 vendors showcasing vintage items, antiques, and repurposed heirlooms at MetraPark.

"My repurposing incorporates a lot of vintage and antique pieces that I try to repurpose into something new and different. And then just general woodworking, like the cutting boards and things I just make, or the trees I just make and things like that," Gameon said. "Refinished, refurbished, repurposed. You know, an example of that bookcase right there. It's a piece of a door. And then the oak pieces that are on the front were some trim that I got off another piece."

"We have vendors that come from Wyoming, Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota. We've had vendors come as far as Idaho," said Billings native Joel Hageman, one of the co-founders of Rescued and Reclaimed, the organization behind the event.

Alina Hauter/MTN News April Hamrell and Joel Hageman

Hageman, along with April Hamrell, began Rescued and Reclaimed with their significant others over a decade ago.

"Almost 11 years ago...it was in December that we decided we'd start putting on shows. We do five shows a year. Three in Billings, two in Sidney," said Hamrell. "And we have, what, 200 and some booths here? About 210 booths at this show. We typically get around 3,000 to 3,500 people. Just depends on the weather. And it's looking nice for this weekend. Yay!"

The market also gave familiar faces like Amy Pawlowski, founder of Liberty and Vine Country Store, to share her goods with the community.

"We get messages daily from people who are looking for some of our favorite products," said Pawlowski. "And so that was another reason why we decided to come back to Billings and do this show with a lot of our vendors who were in our store."

Alina Hauter/MTN News Amy Pawlowski of Liberty and Vine

She owned a storefront for years before retiring earlier this year.

"Some of our canned goods that we had at the store, pickled beets, the Boot and Holler pickles, things that people just came and bought by the dozens when they found out we were closing, those are the things that we have here today," Pawlowski said.

There's something for everyone at the Rescued and Reclaimed Christmas market, even a chance to get a picture with Santa Claus.

"I am thankful and grateful that I can come back to this area and do really what I love to do. I love to do this," said Pawlowski.