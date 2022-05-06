Watch
Billings MET Transit looks for public input on development plan

Billings looking to update public-transit plan
Posted at 10:17 PM, May 05, 2022
The city of Billings is looking to update the public transit system.

The project manager for SRF Consulting talked about what will be considered in a five-year development plan for Met Transit at the Billings Public Library Royal Johnson Community Room on Thursday.

More than 500 people took a survey over the last month.

Some want more routes and more hours during the week.

Another analysis of comparable cities shows Billings is close to average for riders per hour and cost per trip.

Now the city will determine what changes, if any, need to be made.

"We've kind of done an assessment of where the system stands right now," said Rusty Logan, Billings MET Transit manager. "What resources we have. How much flexibility we have within those resources. And then based on the feedback that we're getting from this meeting, plus looking at the options for change within what we have, that's where the planning phase for what we'll be doing next."

The city is still taking public comment online and will have more opportunities at future meetings.

