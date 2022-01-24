Billings March For Life brings out pro-life supporters

Saturday marked the 49th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court decision, Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion on January 22 1973.

Thousands turned out for the National March for Life in Washington D.C. on Friday and on Sunday, hundreds came out for the Billings March For Life.

About 150 People walked from St. Patrick Co-Cathedral to the Yellowstone county courthouse lawn.

The event featured speakers, singing and prayer.

The National March For Life started a year after the Roe v. Wade and this is t he 15th year in Billings.

"It's very important because we need to keep it in the mind of the people what a tragic travesty Roe v. Wade ushered in," said Amy Seymour, Yellowstone Valley Christians For Life President.

Those on both sides of the debate are looking at a Supreme Court decision expected in June, with Dobbs v. Jackson that could potentially overturn Roe v Wade, and send the issue to the states.

"They probably won't announce their decision until June so that gives them time," Seymour said. "And it gives all of us time to pray. And to fast for this issue, that is the greatest injustice that has ever been legal in the United States."

"We're really at a crisis point for access to abortion in this country," said Martha Fuller, Planned Parenthood of Montana President & C.E.O. "And I think that we are sort of on the cusp of what could be a real sea change in access to abortion."

And over the last 49 years, there has been no compromise on the pro choice, pro life debate.

"It is deeply divided," Fuller said. "But I also know that the vast majority of Americans do not want to see Roe overturned and believe that access to abortion should be available with very few restrictions."

"We believe that it's an individual human being from the moment of conception," Seymour said. "So we're not going to say that it's okay to abort your child during the first three months."

And so they both wait for the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson, as well as for Montana courts to look at a Planned Parenthood case challenging laws passed in the state legislature.