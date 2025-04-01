Billings man remembers, that's a great day when you get to see Al Simpson

Whenever it was time to see Al, it was one of the best days.

Those are the words of a Billings businessman, who appreciated Alan Simpson’s kindness and caring.

Friends and Family remembered the former Senator, who died on March 14, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cody on Monday.

Simpson left a message with John Rist, when Rist’s dad passed away about three years ago.

“So it really meant a lot to me,” Rist said. “It was worth every penny to put that obituary in the newspaper because I got a personal call from Al on the day I buried my dad. I'll pop it open every now and then and listen to it. It gives me some inspiration and some memories of (my dad).”

Rist owns and runs Americana Bookcraft in Billings, and he and his dad repaired books for Simpson.

“He was always just a joy to see,” Rist said. “He'd walk in and he'd always say, how you doing my old friend? He was everyone's friend and he was very personal to everybody whether you knew him for one day or you knew him a lifetime. He was just a real genuine guy.”

Rist also worked as a photographer at Q2 and says Simpson was the same personable man whether he was visiting as a customer or getting interviewed.

"The day I would come in and see my name on the assignment board, that me and a reporter are going to go down to Cody and interview Al Simpson, that's a good day," Rist said. "Probably one of the best days. He was a great interview. He was very welcoming."

Rist says he enjoyed hearing Simpson’s funny, quirky, off the cuff remarks and remembers him as larger than life.

"He's gonna be missed by many people," Rist said. "Not only in the political theater but just as a person and a friend, a book lover and a client. He'd come in say how you doing old friend. It's just sad to see him go, but he'll be in the memories of a lot of people, mine forever."