Billings man killed in three-vehicle crash in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — A 42-year-old Billings man died in a crash involving three vehicles near Lewistown in Fergus County on Saturday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Monday that at about 3:40 p.m., a Buick LeSabre driven by the Billings man was westbound near mile marker 83 on US Highway 87 when it drifted into the oncoming lane.

A Ford Expedition and a Ram pickup truck were eastbound when the driver of the Expedition tried to avoid colliding with the Buick by swerving into the westbound lane.

The Buick struck the side of the Expedition and continued westbound in the eastbound lane, crashing head-on into the Ram pickup truck.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene. He was not identified.

The 34-year-old female driver of the Expedition and the 68-year-old driver of the Ram were both taken to Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown. The nature and extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.

According to the highway patrol the man who died was not wearing a seatbelt; the other two drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers suspect that alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash.