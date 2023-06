BILLINGS - A 74-year-old Billings man died Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 90.

The Montana Highway Patrol said the accident happened at 9:30 a.m. when a Ford Expedition heading west near Columbus went off the highway to the left. The Expedition went into a broadside slide, the patrol said, re-entered the highway and rolled three times before coming to rest on its top.

The driver and only occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene, the patrol said.