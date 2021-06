BILLINGS - A billings man who died in a motorcycle crash on Billings West End on Saturday night has been identified.

Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman said Mikel Joe Knick, 38, died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Police say the motorcycle was speeding, heading east on Grand Avenue, when it struck the center of the roundabout at Grand Avenue and Green Valley.

The roundabout is in the area of 36th Street West.