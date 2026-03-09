Billings man killed in early Monday morning crash

LAUREL - An 18-year-old Billings man was killed and another man injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident early Monday.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened at 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of 84th Street West and Cut Throat Drive.

The patrol states a Mercedes-Benz E320 was travelling north on 84th Street West when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The driver overcorrected toward the roadway as the car entered a ditch, the patrol states. The car then struck a fence and rolled multiple times.

The 18-year-old driver was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. His name has not been released.

A 20-year-old man also from Billings, who was a passenger, was injured and taken to a Billings hospital. It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

The patrol notes that alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

