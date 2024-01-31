Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Billings man killed in crash involving school bus

mackcrash.jpg
MTN News file
mackcrash.jpg
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 16:06:49-05

BILLINGS - A 74-year-old Billings has died following a crash involving a school bus.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Tuesday at about 3:30 p.m. on South Billings Boulevard. The patrol said the man was driving a Chevrolet Cruz southbound when the car rear-ended a Mack 800 truck. The truck was stopped for a school bus unloading children with its lights activated.

The car became wedged under the truck, the patrol said. The driver of the car was taken to Billings Clinic where he died on Wednesday. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The bus was not struck.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader