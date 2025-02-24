Billings man killed, 3 injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 87 North

BILLINGS - A 47-year-old Billings man was killed and three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 87 North.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened Saturday at about 6 p.m. where Crooked Creek Road intersects with the highway near Shepherd.

The patrol states the Billings man was driving a Subaru Legacy east on Crooked Creek Road when the vehicle failed to yield and entered the highway where it was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Both vehicles crashed into the ditch on the east side of the highway.

The man was pronounced deceased at a hospital. His name has not been released.

Three occupants of the truck - a 26-year-old man from Roundup who was driving, a 26-year-old woman also from Roundup, and an 18-year-old woman from Nampa, Idaho - were injured. Their conditions were not released.

All four people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. The patrol said speed was a suspected factor in the crash.