Billings man identified as victim of fatal motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist who died in a crash Saturday on Highway 212 has been identified as a 55-year-old Billings man.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office identified the rider as Richard Calloway. He died at about 3 p.m. when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding north of Roberts.

The Montana Highway Patrol said Calloway was heading south on Highway 212 when he saw other motorcycle riders approaching from the north, Parker said. The rider waved at the other riders, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed on the right side of the road.

RELATED: Motorcyclist dies in crash near Roberts

