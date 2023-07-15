Billings man honors Disability Pride Month

This July marks the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark civil rights law that protects those with disabilities from discrimination in several areas.

Mitch Bohn wasn’t born yet when the ADA was passed back in 1990 but knows its importance.

“A lot of times disabilities fall through the cracks with a lot of things,” he says.

Bohn uses a wheelchair to get around that sometimes slows him but seldom stops him.

“I think it's important to put disabilities on the forefront to raise awareness about all the disabilities but also all the cool things that people with disabilities can and are doing,” he says.

MTN News

He’s been doing some cool things himself. He’s an avid sports fan who does public announcing duties for the Billings Royals Legion baseball team, has his own sports podcast, and interns at a local radio station on the “Kickin’ it with Leif” show.

“The stigma that not every disabled person that is physically disabled is mentally disabled is a stigma that we have,” Bohn says.

While the ADA has played a crucial role improving the lives of those with disabilities—not just obvious ones— there are still challenges.

“There are places that have public access that still are not really handicapped accessible, so the doorways are a little tight for a wheelchair. They have a ramp up, but it is such a steep ramp up that myself, I can’t get up it. I need help to get up it," Bohn said.

At a roundtable this week to mark Disability Pride Month, which celebrates the passing of the ADA, Vice President Kamala Harris said at the White House there is more work to be done especially when it comes to hiring and transportation.

“A majority of domestic flights still have no accessible restrooms,” she said.

“We’ve made a lot of strides as a country but there is still a lot of room for improvement,” Bohn says.

While he sees some progress, there’s something else he hopes everyone will remember when they meet a disabled person.

“I think just that we are people. You can talk to us. You can invite us out to do things. You can include is in your jobs. We are just people. we like to be talked to. We like to be included. I think that is the biggest thing,” he says.