Billings man hits dog, rolls car, dies in crash

A 25-year-old Billings man died in a rollover crash after hitting a dog north of Shepherd Thursday morning.

The man was headed east on Mailbox Road near the intersection with Mica Road just after 11 a.m. when he hit a dog in his Audi QTO, the Montana Highway Patrol said in a report released Friday.

He then overcorrected, drove off the right side of the road and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to Billings Clinic, where he died.

The road conditions were bare and dry, and troopers did not say if he was wearing a seatbelt.