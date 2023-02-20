Billings man fixes problem properties, creates affordable housing

BILLINGS — According to Billings’ code enforcement department, there are over 40 cases of problem properties all over the city, but one Magic City native is tackling the issue one property at a time.

Quito Keutla is not only cleaning up the neighborhoods but he’s also giving renters an option for affordable housing.

Keutla was born 7,600 miles away, but Billings has always been his home.

“I’m originally from Laos but we actually got sponsored to Billings, Montana and this is where I grew up,” Keutla said.

Alina Hauter/MTN News

Now in real estate, the Senior High School grad moved back to the Magic City nearly two years ago, hoping to make a difference.

“Housing has just been a big issue especially affordable housing, with home prices going up, interest rates going up,” said Keutla.

That’s where Keutla comes in; he’s fixing up dilapidated properties all over town.

“This is my city and I want to come here and do what I can, one property at a time, just fixing it up and then turning it around and renting them out,” Keutla said.

It’s something the city’s code enforcement department appreciates.

Quito Keutla A house before Quito's renovations.

“As far as need goes, it’s always nice to have someone create rental housing ‘cuz we do have a shortage of housing,” said Chris Simpson, a nuisance property officer with Billings Code Enforcement.

Simpson said he’s usually called to problem properties after complaints have been made.

“It’s not just the South Side, it is everywhere. I have several cases in the Heights, I have cases in the West End, I have cases in the way West End where it’s really nice,” Simpson said.

Not only is Keutla creating affordable housing, but he’s also beautifying the community and he’s already tackled dozens of houses.

Quito Keutla A house after Quito's renovations.

“Comes in with a structural engineer, gets plans, gets his permits, and then fixes them up so they look good in the community again,” said Simpson.

The residents in those neighborhoods seem thankful for the work Keutla is doing.

“We’re going in there and cleaning up, and when I get compliments from neighbors, saying thank you Quito for coming here, you’ve done more in the last three months than the last 30 years, which is a nice feeling,” said Keutla.

Keutla invites community members to reach out to him if they have a property that needs fixing. You can reach him at (206) 909-1455 or through his Instagram.