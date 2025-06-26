Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Billings man dies following rollover crash

BILLINGS - A 53-year-old Billings man has died following a rollover crash near Ballantine.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the one-vehicle crash happened June 21 shortly before midnight at Highway 312 and South 18th Road.

The man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck east on the highway when the truck went off the right side of the road, struck a culvert, and went airborne before rolling multiple times. The driver was ejected and died later from his injuries at a Billings hospital.

The patrol states alcohol and drugs may have been contributing factors to the crash.

The man's name has not been released.

