Billings man and son seeking answers after hit and run in Heights

A father and his son are hoping for answers after they were hit by a car in Billings Heights on Sunday night.

This accident happened on Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive near McDonald's.

Brett Niles-Massey and his son, Bennett, were crossing the street when somebody heading east on Lake Elmo made a left turn to head north on Main.

The vehicle hit the bike, causing injuries to the five-year-old Bennett, who was taken to the hospital.

The incident began as a common outing for Niles-Massey and Bennett, who were on their way to Baskin Robbins.

“You got cotton candy, and I got Oreo s’mores,” said Niles-Massey.

Bennett then had a chance to ride a scooter around the empty parking lot before heading home.

And then as they always do, Bennett was on his father's right as they crossed Main.

“They hit the back part of my bike that hit Bennett,” Niles-Massey said. “Swung it and luckily my bike did hit him because it kept him out of traffic.”

A Taco John's security camera captured the crash on video and an employee went to help.

“Jacob saw a glimpse because he had heard the tires screeching because they tried to brake,” said Mason Stevenson, Taco Johns supervisor. “And then... that's when he came around the corner and that they were already speeding off.”

Stevenson told Q2 what his coworker, Jacob, told him.

He said Jacob brought over a first aid kit and helped Niles-Massey and Bennett get to a grassy area near Starbucks.

Bennett was cut over the eye and had blood on his face.

“Very terrifying because when I picked him up, I didn't know for sure what had happened to him. And then I panicked a little bit.”

Bennett needed seven stitches near his left eyebrow and is doing fine.

The circumstances of the hit-and-run are still unclear.

They have filed a police report but no crash investigation team was sent since there were no serious injuries.

No one has been able to provide identifying features of the car.

“I made a post on Facebook,” said Brett. “And I did make that post to get more information out of the accident. So yeah, I'm trying to get some justice. I know his mom and I would both love some answers about what happened, some reasoning as to why."