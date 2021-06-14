Billings Main Street construction update

BILLINGS- — Construction on Billings Main Street began in mid-April and has been impeding traffic since.

“The work consists mostly of ADA accessibility improvements, signal light improvements, new striping, and repaving of that whole stretch of road,” says Becky Bey, the public information officer for Billings Main Street project.

Because of lane closures and difficult navigation, the construction has also taken a toll on local businesses.

“Well, since the construction started it has slowed down quite a bit. People are having a tough time navigating the left hand turn off of main to come into here and some of the regulars have complained and we’re not getting the business that we usually get,” says Steven Benson, assistant manager at Montana Jacks.

“The plan for wrapping this up is late this fall more than likely. A one season construction project,” says Shaun Sampson, Billings Main Street project manager.

Bey says the lights will be timed better which will hopefully lessen traffic after construction is complete.

The construction company says workers can be present at any time of day and asks for the public to use extreme caution while driving through.

Crews will begin paving part of the road overnight starting on Sunday.

To find out when and where the construction will be the worst you can sign up for text message alerts by texting ‘MainStBillings’ to 47177, or sign up for email alerts by subscribing to mainstreetbillings@kljeng.com