Billings-Logan International Airport adding United Airlines direct flight to Chicago

Billings-Logan International Airport announced Wednesday it is offering one direct, seasonal flight to Chicago with United Airlines starting Thursday.

The airline will continue the flights daily through Oct. 25.

Airport Director Jeff Roach says the flight will benefit Montana’s tourism industry.

“Every additional seat means that there's an additional opportunity for somebody that's flying from Billings to somewhere else as well as for those that are coming for tourism, for family visits, for business coming to Billings,” he said.

The airport sees about 50% more passengers on a daily average during the summer months compared to the other seasons.

Roach expects the new flight will accommodate up to 6,000 passengers during the time the airport offers it. He is hopeful the flight will be popular with travelers, so that the airport can offer it again.

“It is a seasonal flight,” Roach said, “but most of our flights start out as seasonal flights and the air carriers see if they're successful during the busier summer season. If they are, then they extend the flights to the shoulder seasons and ultimately to year-round flights.”

All 76 seats on the first flight to Chicago on Thursday are already booked.

Flight tickets from Billings to Chicago are available to purchase now.

If you are interested in buying tickets, you can find more details on the United Airlines website.