Billings, Livingston Starbucks locations among those slated for closure

BILLINGS - Two Starbucks locations in Montana, including one on the Billings West End, are among the locations slated for closure by the company.

According to information provided by the company, the Starbucks location at 316 S. 24th St. W. in Billings and the Livingston location at 2000 Park St. are slated for closure.

A date for the closures has not been released.

The company announced this week it plans to close a number of underperforming stores as part of its "Back to Starbucks" plan, which CEO Brian Niccol said is aimed at strengthening the coffee chain’s long-term growth.

In addition to the store closures, the company is eliminating about 900 non-retail positions and closing some open roles. Affected employees will be notified this week, Starbucks said, and offered severance packages.

Starbucks said its overall company-operated store count in North America will decline by about 1% in fiscal year 2025, even as it continues to open new locations. The company expects to end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

