Billings Library hosts minifigure painting class, highlights history and creativity

BILLINGS — Billings Public Library hosted a role playing game (RPG) minifigure painting course on Saturday as a part of it's Summer Reading Program themed "Adventure Begins at Your Library."

“I don’t know if little warrior figures are my thing. I’d say, ‘probably not,’ but it introduces me to something new," said Kandy Aleksich, who attended the course.

Riley Olsen, the class instructor and four year hobbyist, said discovery is a major part of painting minifigures, whether you are experienced or new to the pastime.

“It expands the hobby for me because I’m reading history books about, y’know, what did they look like, how did they fight," said Olsen.

He estimates that he now has a collection of around 1,000 minifigures, which have taken him approximately 200 hours to paint.

“It’s like five different hobbies mixed into one. I get to build models, I get to paint, I get to play games, and I get to expand my social circle," said Olsen.

Others, like Barb Riebe, the reference librarian, ephasized the social element to RPGs and figure painting.

"It is getting together, as often as we can, to essentially tell a story together," said Riebe.