Billings lemonade stands offers lemonade and sweetness- for a good cause

Hugs, waves, smiles, and kindness. That's all part of a lemonade stand for some Billings kids.

"Lemons In Love" was set up at Sixth Street West and Howard Avenue Friday afternoon.

The stand features homemade lemonade, cookies, brownies, and a jelly bean count.

Half the proceeds will go to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, and the kids offered free lemonade to law enforcement and firefighters.

It was a good afternoon of learning.

"My favorite color is also yellow, so I like the lemonade," said Talia Kakach, a kindergartner.

"Paying it forward," said third grader Reagen Hackerott. "People just give us money for the donations."

"Some people come just to get refreshed or help to donate," said Zacari Kakach, also a third grader.

"We need to be colorful," said Krisin Kakach, who helped organize the stand for her children and their friends. "We need to be vibrant and everything we do in our lives. And so lemons and love is about, you know, just making sure that people are happy and you know that they're smiling today. That's what matters."