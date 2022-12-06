Billings law firm helps families and Toys For Tots

Toys for Tots organizers say the demand for Christmas gifts is even greater this year than in past years.

Two local businessmen and their families went on a shopping spree to help at Christmas time.

Ten-year old Sean Heenan shopped for Christmas presents to help kids.

"Kind of like fill up the cart and like take it over here and the like go through the line, check things out," Sean Heenan said about the shopping.

The Heenan and Cook law firm and its families have donated more than $50,000 in gifts over the last five years to the Toys for Tots program.

This year, the firm matched the donations of anyone wanting to contribute at the west end Target on Monday night.

"One of my favorite moments of Christmas," Sean's dad John Heenan said. "It's really humbling. Just a great thing to be a part of. And I realized my blessings and really kind of see this community come together."

John Heenan's law partner Joe Cook had stand-in speak on his behalf.

"I couldn't leave John out here by himself," said Justin "McLovin" Hutchinson. "So I said hey, sign me up and ready to go. Getting to spread that Christmas joy even if just for the one day, the one present even just getting those children the opportunity to open a gift on Christmas morning. I think it's just so huge."

A Marine started Toys for Tots in 1947 and it's a big important program for those serving in the U.S. Marine Corps today.

"There's a lot of people that come up and thank us for our service," said Marine Captain Christien Oman. "But at the end of the day, we wouldn't be able to do what we get to do without their support. And this is a great way that we get to kind of give back and be involved in the community."

Toys For Tots will help 1,400 families with about 4,000 children in Billings this year.

And they say it will be quite rewarding and satisfying when they pass out the toys to parents on Dec. 12-16 at the Metra.

"There's always that one mom or that one dad that is just walking around real silent and just tears and just so grateful for the opportunity to provide a Christmas for their kids," said Marine Staff Sgt. Sean Arndt. "That one person makes it worth it for me."

"Really fun just to know that you'll make someone's day doing it," said Sean Heenan. "You spend a little bit of time that'll make someone happy."

Arndt says families can sign up for toys until Saturday, Dec. 10 and donations are accepted all year.