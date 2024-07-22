Billings hosts 70 years of Mexican Fiesta celebration honoring South Side history

BILLINGS — South Park was host to the 70th anniversary celebration of the Billings' Mexican Fiesta on Saturday.

“Hispanic people in our area came from a result of the sugar factory. They needed people to work," said Bill Contreraz, who has worked on every fiesta since the mid-50s, agreeing that he is a certifiable "old timer."

The fiesta is said by community members like the Contrerez family to have begun as a fundraising effort for Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, which was known at the time as Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

“They had to work very hard at that time to be accepted by the community," said Tony Contreraz, Bill's nephew, “The masses were done in Spanish. So it gave them ability to exercise their faith, but then it gave them the ability with the fiesta to be a part of the community.”

While Hispanic and Latino icons including music, food, dress, and decoration were on display, many said Billings is still working towards a fully realized contemporary Hispanic/Latino experience.

“It’s like a little mini car show when you’re driving," said Mike Charles about low riders, with Rollerz Only's Billings chapter, founded last October. "The hyrdos make it go up and down, that’s always Latino … It just comes into their blood from a baby.”

Nicolette Arambula is owner and operator of Abuelita's Cocina, a Puerto Rican food truck.

“My grandmother taught me how to cook Puerto Rican food," said Arambula, "I’ve been able to continue what she left behind.”

The South Billings resident said she moved to the area to find her sense of belonging; after contributing to the community for approximately 14 years, she feels it is a family.

“Tradition is all we have at the end of the day. When we die, what do we have? We have our memories and we have our love," said Arambula.