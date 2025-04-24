Billings home's mailbox destroyed by hit-and-run driver

The Montana Highway Patrol is trying to identify the driver of a truck that destroyed a mailbox on Saturday evening.

This mailbox had stood for nearly 25 years before a pick-up truck slammed into it around 7 p.m. on Blue Grass Drive West on the far West End of Billings.

The homeowners, Bill and Sheryl Duke, say it appears the driver was on the wrong side of the road, went around the cul-de-sac and straight into the mailbox.

While the damage will be costly, Duke is more worried that this could have been worse because a lot of people walk in the area.

“And he, high-centered on some of these larger stones that we had around for decoration ,or I think he would have kept right on going,” Duke said. “But it's amazing to me the, structure that was there, that should have destroyed his truck.”

Troopers are looking for a green Ford F-150 long bed made around 1994.

Screenshot from surveillance video of truck that hit mailbox.

Duke says it probably has a lot of damage on the hood and front end.

If you can help identify the truck and the driver, Trooper Wyatt Duncan asks that you call him at 406-410-0157