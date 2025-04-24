Billings home's mailbox destroyed by hit-and-run driver

The Montana Highway Patrol is trying to identify the driver of a truck that destroyed a mailbox on Saturday evening.
This mailbox had stood for nearly 25 years before a pick-up truck slammed into it around 7 p.m. on Blue Grass Drive West on the far West End of Billings.
Watch full video:
The homeowners, Bill and Sheryl Duke, say it appears the driver was on the wrong side of the road, went around the cul-de-sac and straight into the mailbox.
While the damage will be costly, Duke is more worried that this could have been worse because a lot of people walk in the area.
“And he, high-centered on some of these larger stones that we had around for decoration ,or I think he would have kept right on going,” Duke said. “But it's amazing to me the, structure that was there, that should have destroyed his truck.”
Troopers are looking for a green Ford F-150 long bed made around 1994.
Duke says it probably has a lot of damage on the hood and front end.
If you can help identify the truck and the driver, Trooper Wyatt Duncan asks that you call him at 406-410-0157