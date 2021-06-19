Billings holding Saturday event to celebrate Juneteenth

President Joe Biden signed the bill this week that made June 19 a federal holiday, and Billings is planning to celebrate it.

The holiday that is recognized on June 19 has been celebrated by African Americans in the United States for centuries.

In 1865, just months after Confederate general Robert E. Lee surrendered in Appomattox, Virginia, enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas were informed that they were to be freed. This message was delivered by Union general Gordon Granger.

Now, centuries later, people continue to celebrate Juneteenth to commemorate the day slaves were freed, and a step towards equality among all people.

In Billings on June 19, an event will be hosted by the Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone County to celebrate Juneteenth at the South Park gazebo.

The event will start at 1 p.m. and, according to the foundation, there will be entertainment and sack lunches provided. Cash donations will also be excepted.

For more information, visit the Black Heritage Foundation of Yellowstone County Facebook page.