Billings high school students watch first responder rescue simulation

Students from Billings and Lockwood high schools gathered at the Career Center Thursday to observe Billings and Lockwood firefighters and emergency medical technicians extricate a dummy from a car crash site and move it to a Life Flight helicopter.

While some students were watching, others were glimpsing into their future.

Watch the full video below:

Billings high school students observe first responder rescue simulation

One student, Katherine McCormick, is a senior at Billings Senior High School who will graduate next month.

Vanessa Willardson Katherine McCormick

She has been taking an EMT class at the Career Center to prepare for a future as a paramedic.

“The end goal is next year I'll be in the paramedic program, and I'll hopefully be a paramedic, and my ultimate dream is to be a flight paramedic,” she said.

The class at the center and family friends inspired McCormick to pursue the profession.

“Some of my dad's close friends worked in this field, in the medical field,” she said, “and that kind of inspired me to go this way. And then taking the EMT class really lit that fire again for me, and I decided to go to the paramedic program.”

Students like McCormick were able to speak with emergency personnel and participate in a career fair after the simulation to ask questions about the career possibilities.