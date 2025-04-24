It was clean-up day at Billings Senior High School on Wednesday.

Keep Senior Beautiful started five years ago, and students kept the tradition going.

Watch full video:

Billings high school students continue Keep Senior Beautiful tradition

They picked up trash near the school, and the neighbors were appreciative.

Students scoured a fairly large area with a perimeter of Parkhill Drive, North 32nd Street, Lewis Avenue, and Eighth Street West.

According to the student council, this event started in 2021 when students could not have a prom during COVID.

KTVQ photo

About 500 came out to clean up the school and the neighborhood.

“To see all your peers and kids, like, you're, oh that person's really quiet in my biology (class) but they came to be a part of it,” said Ula Jones, Senior student body vice president. “It's really exciting and it makes me grateful to be a part of a community like this.”

“This is amazing. They’re all special,” said Cindy Peters, Bright & Beautiful executive director. “Dynamic young people, they're just leading the way with serving their community, There's a lot of excitement here and we're just so happy to be here and support them.”

Keep Senior Beautiful is an initiative of Bright & Beautiful and a project of Senior's student council

Peters says West and Skyview also have cleanup days, but much smaller than Senior's.